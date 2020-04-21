Senior Spotlight: Julia Marino

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Julia Marino is a Science, Technology and Society major and four-year member of the Farmingdale State women's tennis team.

Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

I had a wonderful experience. I made some new friends and improved my skills in tennis.

What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

My favorite moment was winning the Skyline Championship during both my freshman and senior years.

What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I chose Farmingdale State College because it was close to home and had the degree / career I was looking for (Health and Wellness).

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

Make sure to balance sports with academics and never be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

I learned that I can accomplish anything as long as I work and strive for it.

What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

My favorite college experience outside of athletics was meeting new people and improving my academic success.

What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

I plan on getting a job in Healthcare Administration or going for a Master's Degree.

