Senior Spotlight: Kimberly Basile

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Kimberly Basile is a Business Management major and a member of the softball team at Farmingdale State.

Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

I had a great experience with my coaches and teammates. I had a wonderful time playing and Farmingdale gave me the opportunity to do great things.

What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

My favorite moment about being a student-athlete at FSC was winning the Skyline Conference Championship in 2019.

What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I loved the school side of it and Farmingdale State has a good reputation with sports. I also knew people that went to Farmingdale before me.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

I would tell the freshmen to savor every moment and appreciate the time they have on and off the field with their teammates. Their time as an athlete will fly by so they need to work hard while they can.

What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

I learned to be a leader and that every moment means something and not to take it for granted.

What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

My favorite experience outside of softball is the concerts every year where you can meet up with your friends and have a good time.

What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

I plan on getting my Master's Degree in Accounting at Old Westbury after I graduate from Farmingdale.

*****