Senior Spotlight: Erin Lettieri

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Erin Lettieri, a Science, Technology and Society major, competes in three sports at Farmingdale State including Cross Country, Indoor Track & Field and Outdoor Track & Field.

Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

My experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State College was something I would never forget. As an athlete, running has taught me discipline and responsibility. Being a student-athlete is very challenging, but in the end, it's rewarding. Not to mention, Farmingdale has given me the best memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

By far, my favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC is winning the Skyline Championships in Cross Country and Track and Field. There's no better feeling than making your coaches, teammates, and school proud.

What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I chose Farmingdale State College because it's close to home. I also chose it because I was undecided in what major I wanted to pursue.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

The advice I would give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State is, "I know it seems like a long journey, but these four years really do go fast. Take in every single moment and make it last. The memories that you make during these years are ones you'll never forget. Savor the moment."

What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

Throughout my time at Farmingdale I learned that there will be hardships and sometimes life doesn't go as planned, but I also learned that you have to give everything your all in the classroom and on the track because when you give 100% there won't be any regrets.

What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

Outside of athletics, my favorite college experience is making new friends and experiencing all the Farmingdale events together like, going to a haunted house, concerts, and going to the Farewell Ball at the end of every school year. Also, meeting my coaches, especially Coach Daniela and Coach Colin, has given me such a great experience. I couldn't have accomplished all that I did on the track without them. Also, the support of my professors has shaped me into the person I am today. The entire Farmingdale experience has been so wonderful, that it becomes almost impossible to break it down into one moment.

What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

After I graduate from Farmingdale State College, I plan on getting certified to become a Registered Dietitian from another college. I also plan on either working in a hospital doing clinical nutrition or with college athletics pursuing sports nutrition. As for running, I don't think I could ever stop. It's something I love and plan on doing for a really long time.

