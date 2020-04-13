Senior Spotlight: Michael Iorio

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Michael Iorio is a Business Management major and member of the Farmingdale State men's tennis team.

Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

My experience of being an athlete at Farmingdale State allowed me to bring out my competitiveness and will to improve every single day on the court. Throughout this, I was able to establish great friendships, along with great coaches to help improve my game. Sports have always been a part of my life and a positive motivator to improve within my own life as well. I'm grateful for being a student-athlete at Farmingdale State.

What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

My favorite memory was from my last tennis season. Over the last 2-3 years, playing and seeing how our team improved from barely making the playoffs to then making a finals appearance was a great experience. We fought very hard, but unfortunately came up short in the finals last year. That loss made us want to work even harder for this upcoming season. I've seen the progress our team has made in just that one year and I knew we would have the drive to go back to the finals and want to win a championship for Farmingdale State this spring semester. This team's work ethic helped solidify what being a team is all about in helping one another improve.

What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I chose Farmingdale State due to it having my major; Business Management. I liked the campus overall and it wasn't too far away from my house to commute from. The coaches along with the people that I met through the TRIO program made me want to go to Farmingdale State.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

The best advice I would give to incoming freshmen is to not be afraid of challenging yourself. One piece of advice is to learn from the upperclassmen on your team and ask your coaches how you can improve your own game. That feedback and constructive criticism will allow you to be able to improve while not being defeated in acknowledging your weaknesses.

What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

I learned that time management is a great skill to have. I learned to better manage my time by balancing school and also athletics and to do my best to excel in both. I've learned more about myself and others that I have met along this journey. I will always be grateful for these past four years at Farmingdale State and know that I gave it my all and met amazing people while receiving my Bachelor's Degree.

What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

My favorite college experience outside of athletics would definitely be the friends and mentors I gained through the TRIO program. I also had the opportunity to be a PA for the summer bridge program and gained meaningful friendships through that as well. The moments together and bonding time allowed us to develop very close friendships while helping each other along the way, even after I graduate.

What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

After Farmingdale State, I plan to begin working in a business related field. I also plan to save up and get a Master's Degree at Stony Brook University one day. I hope to work in New York City and I am excited for what is to come in my journey ahead.

*****