Senior Spotlight: Anthony Currier Jr.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Anthony Currier Jr. is a Sport Management major and member of the men's lacrosse team at Farmingdale State.

Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

I had an amazing time being a student-athlete at Farmingdale State. I made friends for life on this team. Between the coaches, trainers, facilities, and my teammates, I had a great four years that I will never forget.

What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

A lot of moments come to mind but probably my most memorable would be going down to Florida last year and getting the 6-5 win over Calvin in double OT.

What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I originally came to Farmingdale State to get a couple of credits that I needed and then was looking to transfer. However, after my freshman season, I fell in love with the team and the school and decided to stay which was one of the best decisions I've ever made.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

The best advice I could give to incoming freshmen is to put the work in off the field in the fall and winter. Get in the gym and hit the wall. Also, time management is huge. Balancing school and lacrosse can be hard at times. Time management is key to not getting stressed out.

What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

I learned how to manage my time and push myself to get better both on and off the field.

What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

My favorite college experience outside of athletics would have to be the classes for my Sport Management major. I learned so much about sports and organizations from my professors.

What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

Earlier this year, I signed with the Port Washington Police Department and they will be sending me to the Nassau County Police Academy in the coming weeks. This is all depending on how the coronavirus affects the academy.

