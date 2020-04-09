Senior Spotlight: Alexandra Palladino

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Alexandra Palladino is a Criminal Justice major and member of the FSC women's lacrosse team.

Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

My time at Farmingdale as a student-athlete has been the most amazing ride. Farmingdale State allowed me to meet Coach Calkins who I can't thank enough for shaping me into the player I am today while playing with other girls who pushed me to be more. My team is a family.

What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

My favorite moment of being a student-athlete was my sophomore year when we played our rival St. Joe's-LI. The whole game was back and forth. There was a point where Farmingdale was on offense and it was a 5 v. 3. Everyone was determined to leave it all on the field and we came out with a 12-10 victory.

What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I was only supposed to be at Farmingdale State for two years in order to get my Associate's Degree. Within the first year of being at Farmingdale, I knew that I wanted to stay for the entire four years. Farmingdale State made me feel like I was getting the college experience while having the plus of living at home.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

Always play like it's going to be your last time on that field.

#youdontsleepwhenyouredoneyousleepwhenyouretired

What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

Getting my education and degree from Farmingdale State will help me succeed with my career in the future. Farmingdale has taught me about myself and shaped the person I've become.

What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

Farmingdale allowed me to get the education I need but also to find friends with the same passion. My friends and I have been linked to job opportunities and internships through Farmingdale. Outside of athletics, Farmingdale State gave me friends that will last a lifetime as well as an education.

What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

After graduating from Farmingdale State this semester, I plan to finish my last year at Molloy and get my Paralegal Degree. I wish to then continue my legal education and hopefully coach lacrosse on the side!

*****