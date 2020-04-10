FSC Golf Classic Postponed Until 2021

Dear Farmingdale Friends,

We hope this finds you healthy and safe. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis we are playing it safe and postponing our FSC Golf Classic until 2021. Our incredible campus partner, Dynamic Sports Management, will retain the title of honoree for next year. We plan on hosting this event at the Hempstead Country Club on June 7th, 2021. Same time, same place, same honoree – just one year later.

In the meantime, as we are all navigating through these challenging times together, we would like to take this opportunity to remind you of our less fortunate students who are in need of financial support to continue their studies at Farmingdale State College. The Farmingdale Foundation has established the Covid-19 Student Emergency Fund to assist students who may otherwise be unable to complete their spring semester studies or continue in fall 2020.

Please consider a contribution to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund and help FSC students that have been financially impacted by the Coronavirus. Any amount is most welcome. Your gift is a powerful testament to the Friendship, Scholarship, and Community which has enabled FSC to shape lives and build futures for more than a century. Thank you.

Be well, take good care and we can't wait to see you out on the links again soon.

My best,

Michelle Johnson

Director of Alumni Engagement and Stewardship

*****