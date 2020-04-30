Senior Spotlight: Kelsey Voiklis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Kelsey Voiklis, a Business Management major, played four seasons of women's volleyball at Farmingdale State.

1. Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

My experience as a student-athlete was a lot of fun and very enjoyable. I enjoyed my experience because I was able to earn a degree at school while being able to play a sport I love and meet new people. I had an amazing team and awesome coaches that helped us grow. The people that I have met along the way impacted my life greatly and I am very thankful for that.

2. What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

I had many favorite moments from being a student-athlete. One of my favorite moments are the long lasting friendships I've made throughout my journey and all the great laughs we had together. Another one was winning our first Skyline Championship. It was such an exciting and fun moment to be a part of.

3. What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I chose Farmingdale State College because it was close to home while having a major I was looking for. Another big part of choosing Farmingdale was that I was able to continue to play volleyball and I am very grateful for that.

4. What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

The advice I would give to incoming freshmen is to take advantage of the opportunity to play a sport. Not many people are able to continue their sports journey into college. I would also say that the years fly by so make every moment count. This is a great time to learn about yourself and push yourself to be the best you can be.

5. What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

Throughout my time at Farmingdale, I have learned a lot about how to manage my time between sports, school, and having a social life. I also learned how to have a great work ethic and that if you want something you have to work for it. I grew as a person and I think that being a student-athlete helped me a lot with that.

6. What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

My favorite college experience outside of athletics was hanging out with my friends on campus. We would walk to class together or spend time in the campus center and always have so much fun. We especially enjoyed when Farmingdale State would have events near the campus center because we would take part in all of the activities.

7. What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

After I graduate from Farmingdale State, I plan on attending graduate school at Stony Brook University. I want to get my MBA in marketing and work in that field after graduation.

*****