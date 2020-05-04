Skyline Senior Spotlight: Softball

Picture of Skyline Logo
Posted: May 04, 2020

At this unprecedented time in our world, the decisions were made by both the NCAA and Skyline Conference recently to cancel all remaining competition and championships for the 2019-20 academic year – with the safety of student-athletes, staff and otherwise at the front of everybody's minds. As a result, more than 300 Skyline senior and graduate student-athletes saw their seasons and, in many cases, their intercollegiate athletics careers end abruptly. 

For the next several weeks, the Skyline Conference will honor the senior and graduate student-athletes in its spring championship sports, as well as those whose NCAA championship play was interrupted or never got underway as a result of the cancelation. Clearly, this is not how anybody envisioned their season coming to a close. That said, the Skyline Conference wants to thank our senior and graduate student-athletes for being model conference members during your time at our institutions; your contributions will not be forgotten.

This week, the Skyline recognizes the 37 senior and graduate student-athletes who competed in the sport of softball. Our student-athletes include members of their campus's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), as well as all-conference winners. Below, please find the head shots of the student-athletes, as well as thoughts from their respective coaching staffs reflecting on the impact these student-athletes made on their program:

Farmingdale State: Kim Basile, Jessica Lombardo, Courtney Ludewig, Natalie Rodgers and Julia Walpole

From the Coach: "Jessica Lombardo, Julia Walpole, Kimmy Basile, Courtney Ludewig, and Natalie Rodgers have all been a pleasure to have in the program. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to coach them and they will be missed. I wish them all the best."

 

Kimberly Basile headshot      Jessica Lombardo headshot      Courtney Ludewig headshot      Natalie Rodgers headshot      Julia Walpole headshot

 

 

 

COMPLETE SKYLINE CONFERENCE RELEASE

 

 

 

 

