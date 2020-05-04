Skyline Senior Spotlight: Softball

At this unprecedented time in our world, the decisions were made by both the NCAA and Skyline Conference recently to cancel all remaining competition and championships for the 2019-20 academic year – with the safety of student-athletes, staff and otherwise at the front of everybody's minds. As a result, more than 300 Skyline senior and graduate student-athletes saw their seasons and, in many cases, their intercollegiate athletics careers end abruptly.

For the next several weeks, the Skyline Conference will honor the senior and graduate student-athletes in its spring championship sports, as well as those whose NCAA championship play was interrupted or never got underway as a result of the cancelation. Clearly, this is not how anybody envisioned their season coming to a close. That said, the Skyline Conference wants to thank our senior and graduate student-athletes for being model conference members during your time at our institutions; your contributions will not be forgotten.



This week, the Skyline recognizes the 37 senior and graduate student-athletes who competed in the sport of softball. Our student-athletes include members of their campus's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), as well as all-conference winners. Below, please find the head shots of the student-athletes, as well as thoughts from their respective coaching staffs reflecting on the impact these student-athletes made on their program:



Farmingdale State: Kim Basile, Jessica Lombardo, Courtney Ludewig, Natalie Rodgers and Julia Walpole



From the Coach: "Jessica Lombardo, Julia Walpole, Kimmy Basile, Courtney Ludewig, and Natalie Rodgers have all been a pleasure to have in the program. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to coach them and they will be missed. I wish them all the best."

