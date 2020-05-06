Senior Spotlight: Jermaine Fraser

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Jermaine Fraser, a Business Management major, played four years of men's basketball at Farmingdale State.

1. Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

My experience was great at Farmingdale State. The coaches and staff here treated all of the players like we were one big family. The support from the fans over the years has been amazing and something us players never took for granted.

2. What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

My favorite moment of being a student-athlete at Farmingdale was playing in a home championship game where we won our second Skyline Conference Title. The atmosphere in the gym was crazy and it was one of the best moments in my life.

3. What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I took a liking to the coaches when I met them and I wanted to go to school relatively close to home.

4. What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

Enjoy every moment and don't take time for granted.

5. What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

To trust your individual process and listen to those who care for you, it'll go a long way for you.

6. What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

Going to Canada with the basketball team during my junior year of college. It was a lot of fun and a great experience to explore the different cities with my teammates.

7. What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

At this point, I'm not sure what I will do after graduation. I plan on being successful and will use what I've learned at Farmingdale State in my future career.

*****