Senior Spotlight: Celine Cannizzaro

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Celine Cannizzaro is a Business Management major and four-year member of the FSC women's soccer team.

1.Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?



As a student-athlete, I have created long-term relationships with my teammates, classmates, professors, and staff at Farmingdale State College. I enjoyed every moment and even looking back on the "bad" or "rough" times, I wouldn't change a thing. As a senior, I would do anything just to go through preseason again because every moment was worth the experience I had.





2. What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

My favorite moments definitely have to be winning four consecutive Skyline Conference Championships, winning our first NCAA game in school history, and being ranked #21 in the Nation. I will forever remember these moments.





3. What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I chose Farmingdale State College because I was close to home, but just far enough away. I was able to study as Business Management major while being a member of the women's soccer team. As a Division III student-athlete, it enabled me to focus on my studies and athletics at the same time.





4. What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

I would tell them to get involved and be active on campus. Also, if possible, they should be involved in athletics because it is a great program and experience. The athletic teams and staff always make academics a top priority for the student-athletes so do not be afraid to ask for help.





5. What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

Throughout my time at Farmingdale, I learned independency and time-management skills. This school gave me skills between academia and athletics that I can use in my future.





6. What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

My favorite college experience outside of athletics is definitely the spring concert because it was a time for everyone to get together no matter what you were a part of. I also enjoyed the SAAC Field Day!





7. What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

After graduation, I will begin as an Assistant Coach at Suffolk Community College for the women's soccer team. I plan on continuing my education for my MBA in the near future.

