Senior Spotlight: Daniella Ford

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Daniella Ford, a Sport Management major, played four years of women's soccer at Farmingdale State.

1. Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

My experience being a student-athlete was overall a lot of fun. I was able to study and earn my degree while playing soccer. I met my best friends while playing the sport that I love. I was fortunate enough to have great coaches that always wanted me to succeed and were there for me when I needed them. All of the members of the athletic department/training staff care for their student-athletes and are always there to help.

2. What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

Even though I have a lot of memories of being a student-athlete, one of my favorites was winning the first NCAA game in program history. Also, having our team ranked #21 in the Nation and being able to be named National Player of the Week for Division III in soccer. I will always remember these moments.

3. What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

I chose Farmingdale State because of the high-level women's soccer program. I really loved the athletic facilities at FSC. Also, I wanted to stay home, and they offered my major so it was a perfect fit for me.

4. What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

The advice I would give to incoming freshmen is be grateful you are still able to continue an athletic career because very few individuals get this opportunity. I would also emphasize to enjoy every minute of it because it really does go by fast.

5. What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

What I learned at Farmingdale is the ability to use time management. I was able to balance school and athletics.

6. What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

My favorite experiences outside of athletics were Ramchella and being a member of SAAC. It was always great when the school would set up a carnival and spring concert for the students. This allowed us to all interact with one another.

7. What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

After graduation, I plan to continue both my education and soccer career at either Howard Payne University (TX) or Solent University (UK).

*******