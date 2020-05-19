Senior Spotlight: Anthony Miller Jr.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Anthony Miller Jr., a Science, Technology & Society major, was a four-year member of the basketball and track & field teams at Farmingdale State.

1. Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

It was one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life. From the court to the dorms, I had a blast all four years. I've made friends and brothers that will last a long time.

2. What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

My favorite moments of being a student-athlete at FSC were winning two Skyline Championships in both basketball and track & field. I've competed in championships growing up but the college stage was the greatest I've ever been. The court shakes and you can't even focus but that's when your inner tiger comes out and you can see if you're able to handle it.

3. What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

My coaches were very convincing on my visits. Also, all of the other schools that wanted me were too far for my family to come and see me play. My family has always played a huge role in my life. My mom never missed a game throughout my entire basketball career and I didn't want that to change with me going to a school that was far away. Being able to have my mom in the stands and knowing she's there and I can hug her afterwards, makes me focus because I always want to make her proud.

4. What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

You better be just as good in the classroom as you are in the sport you play.

5. What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

You can do whatever you want as long as you put the time and effort in. It doesn't hurt to work on your craft. If you want to be great, you can't be lazy.

6. What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

Living in the dorms on campus was the best experience because it was my first time being away from home. I learned how to live on my own and provide for myself.

7. What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

I would like to continue my basketball career overseas.

