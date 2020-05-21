Senior Spotlight: Michael Gino

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the spring season, the Farmingdale State Athletic Department is spotlighting senior student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

Michael Gino, a Business Management major, was a three-year member of the Farmingdale State men's soccer team.

1. Describe your experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State?

My experience as a student-athlete at Farmingdale State was very positive. The training staff, coaches, facilities, and teammates that I had encountered along the way were all first class, and I would not change a thing.

2. What was your favorite moment of being a student-athlete at FSC?

My favorite moment of being a student-athlete was being able to play against and share the field with my brothers.

3. What made you choose Farmingdale State College?

The location of the school played a factor, but I was mainly impressed with the educational reputation, facilities, and coaching staff.

4. What advice would you give to incoming freshmen about college athletics and Farmingdale State?

Do not take any day, practice or game for granted because the four years fly by.

5. What have you learned throughout your time at Farmingdale?

I learned more than I could have ever asked for at any place, not just regarding my major, but about growing up, being an adult, and acclimating to life after college.

6. What was your favorite college experience outside of athletics?

My favorite experience outside of athletics was having the chance to go to class in state-of-the-art learning centers like the Library and the Business School.

7. What do you plan on doing after Farmingdale State? Do you have any post-graduation plans yet?

I plan on pursuing a Master of Science after Farmingdale State.

