Join FSC Athletics to Help Those Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State Athletic Department will be conducting a fundraiser selling apparel featuring the words: "Farmingdale State Strong". All proceeds will go to the Farmingdale State College COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund.

With the help of ADPRO Sports, we will be selling Nike short sleeve shirts, long sleeve shirts, pullover hooded sweatshirts and hats.

The fundraiser is open to anyone and all orders will ship directly to your home!

The merchandise will only be on sale until June 10th at 11:59 p.m.

To get yours today and support those affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic, please go to https://farmingdaleathletics2020.itemorder.com/sale and follow the simple check out instructions.

We thank everyone for the support during these difficult times.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE FSC COVID-19 STUDENT EMERGENCY FUND

