New Medical Clearance Process for New and Returning Student-Athletes

The Farmingdale State College Athletic Training staff is moving forward with the medical clearance process for new and returning athletes for the 2020-21 academic year. We are switching our clearance process from Sportsware online to DragonflyMax. The DragonflyMax system can be downloaded as an app on your phone which is the recommended platform to use. If you plan on participating in athletics next academic year, please follow the instructions on the attached documents for both New or Returning Student-Athlete. The instructions explain everything step-by-step so please read carefully. Please hold off on getting your athletic clearance physical for now as the physical clearance requirements may change due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We will let you know when this is able to be done. We will also be adding in a balance test as part of the clearance process this year. This is an in person test and will be conducted when we are able to return to campus. Please be advised that your clearance will not be complete without this balance test.

Also, We are now requiring all Farmingdale State athletes to complete the XLNT baseline concussion test. If you are a returner and have never taken the test before, you must take the baseline test as part of your clearance. Instructions for the test are attached below as well. If you are unsure if you have completed the XLNT baseline test, please ask us and we will let you know.

We hope everyone is staying healthy and safe. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to any member of the Athletic Training staff.

Our main email line is fscsportsmedicine@farmingdale.edu

1) New Student-Athlete Clearance Forms

2) Returning Student-Athlete Clearance Forms

3) Instructions on Baseline Concussion Test (Please click if you have not completed it as a returner)

