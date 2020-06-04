NJAC Class of 2020 Spotlight: Farmingdale State Outdoor Track & Field

The New Jersey Athletic Conference honors the seniors across all of our spring sports who had their seasons painfully cut short by the global pandemic, but whose dedication, perseverance, and passion for their sport, their academics, and their institution over the last four years was nothing short of admirable. Thank You Seniors, and congratulations and best wishes to the Class of 2020!

FARMINGDALE STATE MEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD RELEASE

FARMINGDALE STATE WOMEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD RELEASE

