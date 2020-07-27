Skyline Announces 2019-20 Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll

- FSC has 72 student-athletes named to the Academic Honor Roll -

New York, N.Y. - Skyline Conference commissioner, Linda Bruno, has announced the 2019-20 Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll.

Rostered student-athletes from the Conference's 12 core and two associate member institutions were required to sport a cumulative 3.3-plus grade-point average (4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year.



"Congratulations to all our student-athletes for their success in the classroom," commented Bruno. "A large amount of credit is due this year, especially, given how the student-athletes were able to adjust on the fly to the virtual classroom environment during the on-going public health emergency. The Conference is proud of how these young men and women continue to epitomize the values listed in the NCAA Division III Philosophy Statement."

Farmingdale State College had 72 student-athletes earn a spot on the Academic Honor Roll.

SKYLINE CONFERENCE FULL RELEASE WITH STUDENT-ATHLETES NAMED TO ACADEMIC HONOR ROLL

