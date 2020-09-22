Skyline Student-Athletes Discuss Competition, Diversity

New York, N.Y. - Student-athletes from the Skyline Conference's 12 member institutions recently provided answers to the following question: "In light of the current events in our society, please explain what it means to you, as a student-athlete and leader on your respective campus, to participate in intercollegiate athletics in perhaps the most diverse conference in the country?" Find out what FSC's Justin Silva (Bellrose, N.Y.) and others had to say by checking out the article.

*****