Register for "A Conversation with Jason Collins" Webinar

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference is proud to announce that it will be playing host to a series of webinars to discuss diversity, acceptance and other key issues affecting the student-athlete experience.



Kicking off the series will be "A Conversation with Jason Collins," the retired NBA basketball player, on Tuesday, November 10, at 5 p.m. ET.

To register for the webinar (required) and view Jason's bio please see the links above. The webinar is open to everyone (student-athletes, coaches, alumni, parents, etc.).

