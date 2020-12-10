FSC Alum Nunez Promoted to Director of Player Development at DI Saint Louis University

St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford announced today that he has elevated Christian Nunez to serve as the men's basketball program's Director of Player Development. The vacancy on the staff was created when Ray Giacoletti was named assistant coach earlier this year.



"We are very excited about Christian being promoted into this player development position," Ford said. "He has brought Team Blue a great amount of energy, enthusiasm and hard work. Christian has developed a great relationship with our players and has been, and will continue to be, a great asset to our basketball program."



"I want to thank Coach Ford and the SLU administration for the opportunity to continue my career at this great university," Nunez said. "This is a special program, and I look forward to continuing to help our student-athletes grow both on and off the court as we continue to chase championships."



Nunez joined the staff last season as a graduate student manager. Previously, he had extensive coaching experience in his hometown of White Plains, New York. Nunez was assistant varsity basketball coach at Iona Preparatory High School while also serving as a coaching/teaching assistant at White Plains High School. In his first season at Iona Prep, the team won the New York City Catholic High School Athletic Association with a 10-2 league record and a 21-7 overall mark.



As a student-athlete at Farmingdale State College in New York, Nunez led the Rams to a conference title and an appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament.



Following his graduation from Farmingdale State, Nunez served as an assistant coach with the Rams for the 2013-14 season.

