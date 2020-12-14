Meet the Coach: Keith Osik

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week is on Head Baseball Coach Keith Osik.

Coach Osik was named Farmingdale State's Head Baseball Coach on July 6, 2005 and holds a career coaching record of 355-219 over his first 15 seasons. At the helm, he has led the Rams to one Regional Championship (2009), eight Skyline Conference Championships (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019), eight NCAA Tournament appearances (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019), and one Division III College World Series appearance (2009).

Osik finished his major league career in 2004 with the Baltimore Orioles. He spent his first seven years with the Pittsburgh Pirates and one season with the Milwaukee Brewers. Primarily a catcher, he also played seven other positions while in the majors.

Osik, who made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 1996, was drafted by the Texas Rangers out of high school and selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 24th round after his junior year of College at LSU.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

You know I think it was just the natural progression to get into coaching. I received a call from Tom Azzara, who I went to high school with, asking if I would be interested in coaching at FSC and it sort of naturally happened.

What is your favorite coaching moment(s) of your career?

My favorite coaching moment besides just the every day dealings with student-athletes and the chance to affect young people, would be the 2009 season when Farmingdale State went to the College World Series. I'd be lying if I didn't say it was the last out of the 2009 Regional that sent us to the World Series.

What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?

For me what makes Farmingdale State such a great place to coach is the administration, the kids that show up every day looking to get better and the facilities. They are first class in every way.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?

I think my greatest accomplishment as a coach at Farmingdale would be taking over a program that was 7-27 and building it up to a top regionally ranked team year in and year out. FSC is now a destination that student-athletes look to come to.

How would you best describe your coaching style?

I would say my coaching style is focused on being disciplined and fundamentally sound on the field and always, no matter what, playing hard for your family, teammates and your school.

What are the values of your program?

The values that we try to instill in our student-athletes would be that they are a family. The closeness and trust with one another translates to how they play and how they are. For us, it really is that simple and a lot of things take care of themselves.

Coach Osik said, "I'm just really proud of this program and how we have built a great culture. It has taken every player to ever wear a Farmingdale State Rams uniform to contribute to over 350 wins, eight Skyline titles and one World Series appearance. That is something we will never be ashamed of."

*****