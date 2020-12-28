Meet the Coach: George Cangero

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week is on Head Men's Golf Coach George Cangero.

Coach Cangero was hired as the head men's golf coach on July 27, 2016. In each of his first three seasons at the helm, Coach Cangero led FSC to the Skyline Conference Championship and a berth into the NCAA Championships.

Prior to Farmingdale State, he was the head coach at St. Joseph's (L.I.) for 14 seasons. Under his leadership, the Golden Eagles won three Skyline Conference Championships in 2005-06, 2007-08 and 2015-16. The teams' 2007-08 Skyline Championship earned St. Joseph's their first-ever berth into the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament.

Coach Cangero holds a Bachelor of Science in math education from C.W. Post and a Master's Degree in elementary education and math.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

I was a teacher at Sachem North High School and was fortunate to have the opportunity to secure the position as the Varsity Golf Coach from 1999-2005.

What is your favorite coaching moment(s) of your career?

I had the pleasure of coaching the Boys' Varsity Golf team at Sachem High School and enjoyed many moments of success which I will always value. But my favorite moment came while coaching the team when the 16th player on the team - an eighth grader - came running to me after a practice round to tell me that he had broken 45 (scored 44) for the first time for his nine-hole score. The look on his face and the pure exhilaration for his accomplishment has been and always will be my most satisfying moment as a golf coach. He went on to become a golf professional!

What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?

Farmingdale State College is a great place to work because of its people. I have developed friendships with whom all those I work with. I value their friendship and respect their work ethic. All the people with whom I have crossed paths with at Farmingdale State have demonstrated their dedication to excellence and providing the student-athletes the opportunity to experience team competition and a sense of individual accomplishment.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?

I hope that my greatest accomplishment is that my players have learned how to conduct themselves in life by making responsible decisions based on truth and integrity. These are also the values of our program.

How would you best describe your coaching style?

My coaching style - "Always be a teacher first! Be honest, forthright and willing to listen!"

Coach Cangero went on to say, "The position of Head Coach of the Farmingdale State College Golf team has been made that much more enjoyable because of those people with whom I share the responsibility. The Administration has been extremely generous and supportive and the value of the many contributions of my assistant coaches, Ryan Williams and Michael Montagnino, has been priceless!"

"I would certainly be remiss if I were to forget to express my appreciation for all the outstanding student-athletes with whom I have had the pleasure of working. The experience of coaching does not exist without those athletes whom aspire to be their best and demonstrate all that is good."

*****