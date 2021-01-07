Meet the Coach: Sean Chamberlain

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week is on Head Men's Lacrosse Coach Sean Chamberlain.

Coach Chamberlain was hired as the Head Men's Lacrosse Coach in September 2014. He holds a 59-33 career record and has led the Rams to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons at the helm.

During his time at FSC, Chamberlain has earned Coach of the Year honors (2016) and has coached a Scholar Athlete of the Year (2015), Rookie of the Year (2017) and Defensive Player of the Year (2018), along with 23 All-Conference players and two players named All-Region.

Chamberlain brings a wealth of knowledge around both the National and Long Island lacrosse circuit. Most notably, he serves on the Board of Directors for both Team 91 Lacrosse, a nationally recognized program serving over 3,000 boys and girls annually, and the National Lacrosse Federation. In addition, Chamberlain is the founder and event director of the Long Island LaxFest, which began in 2008, and continues as one of the largest summer lacrosse tournaments in the United States.

During his playing career, Chamberlain was an attackman at Stony Brook from 2004-2007. Sean also served as team captain during his senior year and was a finalist in the America East conference all four years.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

I got into college coaching helping my brother by volunteering at Suffolk Community College before getting the opportunity at Farmingdale. Our father has always been a youth coach, running the Sachem Athletic Club for over 25 years and it was something I always wanted to do.

What is your favorite coaching moment(s) of your career?

I would have to say coaching my first game as a Head Coach and beating Scranton in a snowstorm, International Coaching Team Poland in their first ever world games in Manchester, England and getting them in the top half out of 40 countries.

What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?

I think from the top down. It always starts with good leadership from Dr. Nader to Jeanne Soto in admissions, to our core staff in athletics Mike, Tom, Deana & Ryan.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?

This has not taken place currently as we have work still to go.

How would you best describe your coaching style?

I think putting in a system and believing in the kids to get the job done, but when they don't, adjust on the fly. Overall just making sure we are prepared for any task.

What are the values of your program?

Commitment to team. Commitment to win. Commitment to education. Commitment to giving back.

Coach Chamberlain has shown his commitment to giving back as he has led his team to countless community events during his time at FSC. The Men's Lacrosse Program makes an annual visit to the children at the Saul and Elaine Seiff Educare Center in Bohemia, N.Y. to hand out gifts and spread holiday cheer. The program has also attended a Safe Halloween event at Dynamic Sports Facility where they set up a booth and interacted with the kids, handing out candy and even some team apparel. In addition, the men's lacrosse team continues to volunteer at the Inclusive Lacrosse Specialax Clinic which offers all age groups the opportunity to experience the sport of lacrosse in a non-competitive atmosphere. In 2018, Coach Chamberlain also hosted a College Lacrosse Against Cancer Classic event, inviting three other college teams to compete in an effort to raise money for cancer research.

