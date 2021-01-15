Meet the Coach: Daniela Georgieva

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week is on Head Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Coach Daniela Georgieva.
Coach Georgieva joined the Farmingdale State staff in 2011 as the Head Cross Country Coach and Assistant Indoor and Outdoor Track Coach. In June 2015, she was also promoted to Head Coach of Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field.
Coach Georgieva earned Women's Cross Country Skyline Coach of the Year honors in 2016 after leading the Rams to their first-ever Conference Championship.
She earned a Bachelor of Physical Education from the National Sport Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1996 and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Central Methodist University in 2005.
We asked Coach to answer a few questions:
How did you get into coaching?
I have always loved to watch and help athletes grow. Coaching was a profession that allowed me to do this on a daily basis, so it became the career for me.
What is your favorite coaching moment/moments of your career?
There are many moments that I am fond of, but the best moments are, when I see my athletes' hard work pay off and they achieve their goals. Nothing is better than having a reward after months/years of hard work.
What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?
The athletics staff is like a family, we all understand and respect each other, and will help each other out when needed. It is also a great place to help young people become prepared for the future.
What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?
My greatest accomplishments are helping our students grow into wonderful athletes and people. Also, winning championships and meets is great as well. But I think the big picture is most important, when it comes to coaching accomplishments.
How would you best describe your coaching style?
I strive to make everyone feel welcome and important. I always try to help anyone who has a desire to become a better athlete because as I coach that is all I can ask for.
What are the values of your program?
Our program will always value hard work, determination, and dedication. We try to teach our athletes that hard work will always be rewarded whether in sports or in life.
*****