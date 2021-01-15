Meet the Coach: Daniela Georgieva

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week is on Head Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Coach Daniela Georgieva.

Coach Georgieva joined the Farmingdale State staff in 2011 as the Head Cross Country Coach and Assistant Indoor and Outdoor Track Coach. In June 2015, she was also promoted to Head Coach of Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field.

Coach Georgieva earned Women's Cross Country Skyline Coach of the Year honors in 2016 after leading the Rams to their first-ever Conference Championship.

She earned a Bachelor of Physical Education from the National Sport Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1996 and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Central Methodist University in 2005.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

I have always loved to watch and help athletes grow. Coaching was a profession that allowed me to do this on a daily basis, so it became the career for me.

What is your favorite coaching moment/moments of your career?