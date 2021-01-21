Meet the Coach: Brendan Twomey

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week continues with Head Men's Basketball Coach Brendan Twomey.

Coach Twomey joined the Farmingdale State staff in the summer of 2013 and holds a career record of 112-76. He has led the Rams to a pair of Skyline Conference titles (2016-17 & 2018-19) and two trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to FSC, Coach Twomey spent one year as the Head Coach at Centenary College and four years as the Associate Head Coach at Stevens Institute.

He earned his Bachelor's Degree in 2004 from Mount Saint Mary where he was a three-time First Team All-Conference member and named Skyline Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

After my playing career was over, I knew I wanted to be involved in some way with the game of basketball. I was lucky enough to work for the NBA for two seasons as a video scout. I really enjoyed watching the games and analyzing the film but I missed the on-court interaction. After my second season with the NBA, I had the opportunity to start my coaching career at Stevens Institute of Technology. After a very short time at Stevens, I knew that being a college coach is what I wanted to do.

What is your favorite coaching moment/moments of your career?

My favorite moments were when we won our two Skyline Championships. Both championships were special for different reasons.

The first championship was in 2016-17 and we were a young team that really came together late in the season. I'll never forget the look of excitement and joy on our guys' faces when they stormed the court after the victory.

Our second championship came in 2018-19 and it was a little different. We had a more mature group of seniors and juniors who worked very hard to get the #1 seed so we could host the championship. The crowd and atmosphere in Nold Hall that day is something I'll never forget.

What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?

The athletics staff and support are what make Farmingdale State so special. The support starts from the top with Dr. Nader. Seeing Dr. Nader and Kathy sitting at mid court for our home games shows how supportive they are of the athletic program. Tom, Mike, Deana and Ryan do a great job creating a work environment that allows the coaches to be successful year after year.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?



Nothing makes me happier than seeing my players walk across the stage at graduation. Each of our student-athletes have different challenges and adversity that they need to overcome throughout their four years at FSC. Playing basketball and winning games is a big part of their experience at Farmingdale State but focusing on their academics and working towards their degree is what my staff and I take great pride in.

How would you best describe your coaching style?

I'd like to think I'm relaxed on the sidelines during games. I'm a believer that if you do your work and preparation during practice then the games should be an extension of practice. Every year the teams are different and being able to adapt and change with each team's personnel and personality is key. Also, certain teams and players respond differently. I think it's a sign of a good coach if they can find out how to motivate and get the most out of each team.

What are the values of your program?

Being honest is the biggest core value in our program. From the time I recruit a student-athlete until the day they graduate I am always honest with them. I truly feel honesty builds trust. Cultivating relationships built on honesty and trust help the communication with our student-athletes. Once our student-athletes trust that we will put them in the best situations to be successful and have their best interests on and off the court, they buy in to our program.

*****