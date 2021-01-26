Meet the Coach: Erin Calkins

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week continues with Head Women's Lacrosse Coach Erin Calkins.

Coach Calkins became the Head Coach of the Rams in July of 2012 after four seasons as an Assistant Coach at FSC.

She has led Farmingdale State to Skyline Conference Championships and trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2017. In 2017, the Rams advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA's.

Calkins earned her Bachelor's Degree in Sport and Leisure Management from Eastern Connecticut State University where she was a two-sport athlete competing in lacrosse and basketball. She went on to receive her Master's Degree in Liberal Studies from Stony Brook University.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

Since high school, I knew I wanted to have a career in sports. I was lucky enough to have many great coaches throughout my time as an athlete. I would have to credit two coaches in my life that truly inspired my "want" to coach. They are my high school lacrosse coach Erin Blaney and my college lacrosse coach Kathy Railey. These two individuals were such inspirations and knew the game well. They both had an ability to push you in a positive way. They saw the potential in each player and would never let you settle for less. Something that I admired in both of these women is that they cared for us more than just as athletes and they created a comfortable and open atmosphere. After playing for them, I knew I wanted to give back to the sport and student-athletes the way that they did and continue to do.

What is your favorite coaching moment/moments of your career?

During the 11 years that I have coached at Farmingdale State, there have been many great moments. From beating ranked teams, having undefeated conference seasons, to watching players succeed both in the classroom and on the field. One of my favorite moments of my career as a coach was the 2017 season. That year we had a very successful season as we finished with an 18-2 record and made it to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. It's not every year that you get a group that "click" well on and off the field and that season's success was a reflection of the amazing student-athletes, their dedication and teamwork.

What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?

The athletic staff and administration are an amazing group of people who support each other. Our athletic facilities have been recently renovated and the college continues to make campus improvements. The support staff throughout the college (admissions, health and wellness, tutors, registrar, human resources, professors, etc.) are extremely helpful and the athletic training room is top notch with excellent treatment for the student-athletes. Most importantly, FSC athletes are hardworking and fun to coach.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?

Watching my student-athletes grow into responsible adults and positive members of the community over their four years in college and beyond. These young women were able to be successful on the field while never sacrificing their life goals or dreams.

How would you best describe your coaching style?

I believe my coaching style creates an atmosphere where the student-athletes feel comfortable being themselves and can succeed by learning, creating and not being afraid to make mistakes. I strive to continue to build confidence in each woman as a player and person.

What are the values of your program?

The core values in our program are commitment, having fun, working hard, taking accountability and building confidence.

*****