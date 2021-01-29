Skyline's "Just Let Me Play" Series Continues - A Conversation with Ivy Watts, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

Registration link (please use your .edu email address) - Deadline: Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference is proud to continue its "Just Let Me Play" series on Thursday, Feb. 11th, at 5 p.m. Eastern with a webinar on mental health, presented by Ivy Watts, a former All-American student-athlete.



The Skyline Conference, with the support of its Presidents Council and Directors of Athletics, began the "Just Let Me Play" series this academic year, and is playing host to a series of webinars to discuss diversity, acceptance and other key issues affecting the student-athlete experience. The series successfully kicked off in November, when retired NBA player Jason Collins presented to over 300 of the Skyline's student-athletes, coaches, staff and university personnel.



Watts's presentation is entitled, "It's Okay To Not Be Okay During COVID-19 & Beyond: You Are Not Alone." Ivy Watts, a former Division II All-American track athlete, who appeared to have it all together struggled daily with her mental health, in silence. After finally seeking help, Ivy is now dedicated to promoting mental wellness and reducing mental health stigma by sharing her story through public speaking and her blog, Beautifully Simply You. Ivy, who is Certified in Mental Health First Aid and has her Masters in Public Health, empowers others to speak their truths, know that they are not alone, learn the beauty of self-love and find the strength to keep fighting for their tomorrows.



(Release courtesy of the Skyline Conference)

