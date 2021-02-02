Meet the Coach: Liz Pennino

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week continues with Head Softball Coach Liz Pennino.

Pennino became the Head Coach of the Rams in September of 2019 after eight seasons as an Assistant Coach.

Coach Pennino earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Manhattan College where she was a four-year starting pitcher on the softball team.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

I didn't really plan to get into coaching. After my playing days, I became an elementary school teacher and eventually felt something was missing. I starting coaching high school softball and then started my own travel ball organization, the Long Island Surge. Soon after that, I got the job at Farmingdale State. This is when I knew I had the passion for coaching and I have been coaching ever since.

What is your favorite coaching moment/moments of your career?

My favorite coaching moment at FSC was a Skyline playoff elimination game versus St. Josephs-LI. Winning the game 10-9 after being down 8-0 in the 4th inning was just unbelievable. The toughness and heart our team showed is something I will never forget. It was one of the best games I've ever been a part of. That day was a true definition of never giving up and the game isn't over until it's over.

What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?

Farmingdale is an amazing place to work. Our staff provides a family type atmosphere that really makes you look forward to going into work everyday. Our athletic staff is second to none. Everyone is always there for each other and looks out for one another. I believe we all feel like everyday we go and do what we love.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?

The thing I look forward to the most would be seeing my students athletes grow both on and off the field. It's a great feeling seeing the girls graduate and watching them become successful women in life after college.

How would you best describe your coaching style?

I would label my coaching style as passionate. I have a big heart and I'm looking to not only get the best out of my players but I want them all to get the best out of me. I am always there to help them when they move on to the "real world". I truly feel coaching is not just a job, but a lifestyle. You need to love what you do as the time and dedication demands it. You're changing lives!

What are the values of your program?

I believe that one of the best ways I can make a positive impact on my teams is to teach my players life lessons and to instill core values. I always talk about how in softball and life there are certain things you cannot control. There is one thing we can control 100% of the time, our effort and our attitude.

We're going to have a good attitude.

We're going to work hard and give our best effort.

We're going to be good human beings to one another, help each other and be a team.

We're going to be thankful and appreciative.

We're going to enjoy each moment and have a ton of fun while doing it.

