FSC Athletics Announces Spring Schedules

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State Athletics Department is excited to announce that we will be competing in spring sports including baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse, men's golf, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's outdoor track & field.

The Rams will be playing a regular season schedule consisting of only Skyline Conference games due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The winner of the Skyline Championship in all spring sports (except outdoor track & field) will earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

There will be no spectators allowed in attendance this spring but please stay tuned to all the games with video and live stats on the FSC Athletics Website!

Baseball - COMPLETE SPRING SCHEDULE

The Rams open the 2021 season with a home doubleheader against Manhattanville on Saturday, March 20th at noon.

After a home DH on Saturday, March 27th vs. Purchase at 12:00 p.m., FSC will play four additional doubleheaders at home: Sunday, April 11th (St. Joe's-Brooklyn @ 12:00 p.m.), Saturday, April 17th (St. Joe's-LI @ 12:00 p.m.), Sunday, April 25th (Old Westbury @ 12:00 p.m.) and Saturday, May 1st (Merchant Marine @ 12:00 p.m.).

The four-team, double-elimination Skyline Conference Championship will be held on May 7-9 at the site of the highest remaining seed with a lighted facility. The winner of the Championship will advance to the NCAA Regionals.

Softball - COMPLETE SPRING SCHEDULE

The softball team will begin the year with a doubleheader at Mount Saint Mary on Saturday, March 20th.

On Sunday, March 21st, the Rams will host MSMC in their home opener with the DH starting at 12:00 p.m. The following Sunday (March 28th), FSC will play host to Manhattanville in a doubleheader at noon. Farmingdale State will play four more home DH's in 2021: Saturday, April 10th (St. Joe's-LI @ noon), Saturday, April 17th (Old Westbury @ 1:00 p.m.), Sunday, April 25th (Yeshiva @ 1:00 p.m.) and Saturday, May 8th (Mount Saint Vincent @ noon).

The four-team, double-elimination Skyline Conference Softball Championship will be held on May 14-16 at the site of the highest remaining seed with lights. The winner of the Championship will advance to the NCAA Regionals.

Men's Lacrosse - COMPLETE SPRING SCHEDULE

The men's lacrosse team kicks off the season at Purchase on Friday, March 19th. The Rams welcome Merchant Marine to FSC for their home opener on Friday, March 26th at 7:00 p.m. Farmingdale State will then host St. Joseph's-LI (April 2) and Mount Saint Mary (April 9) on back-to-back Friday nights with both games beginning at 7:00 p.m. The Rams close out the regular season on Friday, April 30th with a home game versus Manhattanville at 7:00 p.m.

The Skyline Conference Semifinals will take place on Wednesday, May 5th with the Finals on Saturday, May 8th. The winner will claim the Skyline's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament.

Women's Lacrosse - COMPLETE SPRING SCHEDULE

FSC opens the 2021 season with a road game at Manhattanville on Friday, March 12th. The following week on Friday, March 19th, the Rams will host Purchase (6:00 p.m.) in their first home game of the year. Farmingdale State will also play at home on Friday, April 16th vs. Maritime (6:00 p.m.) and Friday, April 23rd vs. Mount Saint Vincent (6:00 p.m.).

The Skyline Semifinals will be held on Wednesday, April 28th and the Finals on Saturday, May 1st. The winner will advance to the NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Tournament.

Men's Golf - COMPLETE SPRING SCHEDULE

The men's golf team starts the season with their home Skyline Invitational at Bethpage Red on Friday, April 9th. The Rams will then compete at the Old Westbury Skyline Invitational on Friday, April 16th (Eisenhower Park) and the St. Joseph's-LI Skyline Invitational on Friday, April 23rd (Bellport CC) before hosting the Conference Championship at Bethpage Red on Sunday, April 25th and Monday, April 26th.

The winner of the Skyline Championship at Bethpage will advance to the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Tournament at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, WV.

Men's Tennis - COMPLETE SPRING SCHEDULE

The men's tennis team will start the season with three home matches in 2021. The Rams open against St. Joe's-LI on Tuesday, April 6th at 4:30 p.m. After a home match versus Yeshiva on Sunday, April 11th at 1:00 p.m., FSC will host Sarah Lawrence on Wednesday, April 14th at 4:30 p.m. in their final regular season home match.

The Semifinal Round of the Skyline Playoffs will be held on Thursday, May 6th with the Finals taking place on Sunday, May 9th. The Skyline Conference Champion will advance to the NCAA Division III Men's Tennis Tournament.

Women's Tennis - COMPLETE SPRING SCHEDULE

Farmingdale State kicks off the spring season with a home matchup against St. Joseph's-LI on Saturday, April 10th at 12:30 p.m. After a pair of road matches, the Rams return home and host Yeshiva on Wednesday, April 21st at 4:30 p.m. FSC's final regular season home match is slated for Saturday, April 24th versus Mount Saint Mary at 12:00 p.m.

The Skyline Conference Semifinals will take place on Wednesday, May 5th and the Finals on Saturday, May 8th. The winner will advance to the NCAA Division III Women's Tennis Tournament.

Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field

The outdoor track & field schedules will be released in the coming weeks.

*****