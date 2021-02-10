Meet the Coach: Mark Dellecave

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week continues with Head Women's Basketball Coach Mark Dellecave.

Dellecave was named the Head Coach of the Rams in September of 2019.

Coach Dellecave has an extensive coaching background which began as a Men's Basketball Graduate Assistant at St. John's University. He was an Assistant Coach at Dowling College (1985-1991) before becoming the Head Coach at LIU Southampton (1992-1995). In 1995, Dellecave became the Head Men's Basketball Coach at Farmingdale State for two seasons. Dellecave also coached AAU basketball.

Coach Dellecave earned his Bachelor's Degree in Athletic Administration from St. John's University and his Master's Degree in Education from Dowling College.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

My coaching career started after I suffered an injury in college at St. John's University. After the injury ended my basketball career, I was fortunate enough to receive a Graduate Assistant position at St. John's.

What is your favorite coaching moment/moments of your career?

There have been a lot of amazing moments that I was lucky enough to be a part of over my 35 years of coaching. I do not want to single out one particular moment.

What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?

I enjoy coaching at Farmingdale State College because everyone works well together. The staff here not only really like their jobs but also genuinely enjoy the success of all of the programs.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?



I do not like to single out any single coaching accomplishment over my 35-year career. I get excited to coach every day and enjoy seeing the success of our student-athletes on the court and in the classroom.

How would you best describe your coaching style?

I would describe my coaching style as low-key intensity.

What are the values of your program?



The values of our program are very simple... RESPECT, integrity and honesty.

*****