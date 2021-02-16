Meet the Coach: Chuck Schimpf

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Our "Meet the Coach" feature this week continues with Head Men's Soccer Coach Chuck Schimpf.

Coach Schimpf joined the Farmingdale State College staff in the fall of 2003.

Prior to FSC, Schimpf was the Head Coach at Suffolk Community College (Western Campus) for five years and an Assistant Coach at Kings Point, Suffolk (Selden) and Stony Brook University.

Coach received his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from Southern Connecticut State University.

We asked Coach to answer a few questions:

How did you get into coaching?

While I was playing in college, I worked many soccer camps. It then became a natural progression to get into coaching to stay involved in the game that I love.

What is your favorite coaching moment/moments of your career?

I don't have a specific moment but the moments that I always remember are when former student-athletes return and thank me for the experience that they had at Farmingdale State.

What makes Farmingdale State such a great place to work?

Farmingdale State is a great place to work. The relationship between the administration, the coaches and the student-athletes are superb. Also, needless to say the facilities are top-notch.

What would you consider your greatest accomplishment as a coach?

The pride that I feel when I have helped in the development of student-athletes and their future accomplishments.

How would you best describe your coaching style?

I focus on individual technical ability and make it fit within a possession-oriented style of play. I also focus on discipline as a collective unit.

What are the values of your program?



I teach my players the importance of treating others with respect both on and off the field.

*****