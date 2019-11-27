FSC Baseball Helps Raise Over 2,000 Pounds of Donations at Hitting for Hunger Event

Farmingdale, N.Y. - For the fifth consecutive year, the Farmingdale State baseball team volunteered at the Hitting for Hunger event on Saturday, November 23rd and helped raise a record 2,220 pounds of donations.

Hitting for Hunger is a hitting clinic and food drive to collect and distribute food to the people of Long Island that need it most before the holiday season. This year featured 209 participants in five baseball and softball hitting sessions. Each attendee was required to bring at least six cans of non-perishable food.

Hitting for Hunger is a partnership between Long Island Sports Zone and Long Island Cares Inc.

*****