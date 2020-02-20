Baseball Selected to Repeat as Skyline Champions

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference's 11 head baseball coaches have voted on their 2020 edition of the preseason poll and defending champion Farmingdale State has been selected to finish first in the league.

Head coach Keith Osik's Rams (32-9, 17-1 Skyline), who are receiving votes in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Preseason Top 25 Poll, captured their first Skyline title in five seasons and received nine of a possible 11 first-place votes for a total of 96 voting points.

The Rams open the season on Saturday, March 7th with a home non-conference doubleheader against Keene State with the first pitch scheduled for noon.

FSC will begin conference play on Saturday, March 21st with a road doubleheader at Purchase at 11:00 a.m.

The six-team 2020 Skyline Conference Baseball Championship gets underway with single-elimination, opening-round play on campus sites on Wednesday, April 29. The four-team, double-elimination portion of the tourney will take place May 1-3, with the victor earning the Skyline's automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

2020 Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Farmingdale State (32-9, 17-1 Skyline), 96 (9 first-place votes)

2. USMMA (28-11, 14-4), 80

3. Manhattanville (24-18, 14-7 MAC Freedom), 78 (1)

4. Maritime (22-18, 11-7), 72

5. Old Westbury (23-16-1, 12-6), 69 (1)

6. St. Joseph's-Long Island (20-17, 9-9), 59

7. Mount Saint Vincent (17-20, 9-9), 48

8. Mount Saint Mary (13-17, 7-11), 42

9. Purchase (17-18, 7-11), 31

10. St. Joseph's-Brooklyn (15-21-1, 4-14), 19

11. Yeshiva (3-26, 0-18), 11

