FSC Sweeps Keene State in Season-Opening Doubleheader

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State baseball team opened the 2020 season with a home doubleheader versus Keene State this afternoon and won both games by one run. FSC earned a come-from-behind 4-3 win in game one before defeating the Owls, 1-0, in the second game of the doubleheader.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the first inning of game one, Keene State (0-3) scored their first run on a wild pitch to go up, 1-0. Junior third baseman Joe Barter (Coventry, R.I.) followed with a two-run double over the left fielder's head to give the Owls a three-run advantage.

The game remained 3-0 until the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, FSC (2-0) junior catcher Michael Amandola (North Babylon, N.Y.) reached on an error before junior designated hitter Ryan DePalma (Albertson, N.Y.) tallied an RBI double to right field to cut their deficit to two at 3-1.

Still down two in the bottom of the fifth, Amandola came in to score on a double by junior first baseman Ernie Geraci (Moriches, N.Y.). The next batter, senior third baseman Morgan McCarthy (Oceanside, N.Y.), recorded an RBI double to knot the score at 3-3. Junior right fielder Cam Alfano (Yaphank, N.Y.) followed with a single to bring home McCarthy and give the Rams their first lead of the game at 4-3.

Farmingdale State senior Nicholas Rooney (Ridge, N.Y.) (Sv, 1) entered the game for the top of the sixth and pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit to pick up the save and secure the Rams 4-3 victory.

Amandola went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while McCarthy was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. DePalma and Geraci each recorded a double and an RBI in the win.

FSC junior Joe Wolf (Levittown, N.Y.) (1-0) earned the victory after tossing 3.2 scoreless innings in relief.

In game two, the Rams tallied just two hits in a 1-0 victory. With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the third inning, FSC senior shortstop Tyler Schrimpf (Miller Place, N.Y.) was hit by a pitch and quickly stole second. Freshman second baseman Philip Gerard (Patchogue, N.Y.) batted next and tallied the eventual game-winning single to drive in Schrimpf.

Senior Joe Marino (Islip Terrace, N.Y.) (1-0) earned the victory after striking out a career-high nine over five innings. Freshman Christian Esperon (West Islip, N.Y.) (Sv, 1) pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit and picked up his first career save.

Keene State senior Shawn O'Donnell (Pepperell, Mass.) (0-1) took the loss after throwing a complete game and allowing just one run and three baserunners.

FSC is right back it tomorrow, Sunday, March 8th as they host Plattsburgh for a non-conference 7-inning doubleheader starting at noon.

