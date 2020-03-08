Rams Split Non-Conference Doubleheader with Plattsburgh State

Game 1: Farmingdale State - 5, Plattsburgh State - 0

Game 2: Plattsburgh State - 9, Farmingdale State - 6

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State baseball team split a home non-conference doubleheader versus Plattsburgh State today. The Rams recorded a 5-0 win in game one and fell, 9-6, in the second game.

In the bottom of the second, senior third baseman Morgan McCarthy (Oceanside, N.Y.) hit a one-out single to center and advanced to second on a groundout. Senior second baseman Steven Burke (North Babylon, N.Y.) put the Rams (3-1) on top 1-0 with an RBI single to left which plated McCarthy. After a Tyler Schrimpf (Miller Place, N.Y.) single and stolen base, junior left fielder Michael Iacobellis (Seaford, N.Y.) reached on a throwing error as both base runners came around to score. FSC increased the lead to 4-0 on a Michael Amandola (North Babylon, N.Y.) RBI single.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Farmingdale State went ahead 5-0 when junior designated hitter Ryan DePalma (Albertson, N.Y.) scored on a double steal.

Plattsburgh's (1-4) Jake Hutton (Albany, N.Y.) was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the fifth and Kaden Kowalowski (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) later singled to left field. After a sacrifice bunt, senior shortstop Stephen Bryant (Center Moriches, N.Y.) was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs. FSC sophomore pitcher Lou Puccio (Hampton Bays, N.Y.) forced an inning-ending groundout to first base and keep the Rams in front, 5-0.

Farmingdale State freshman pitcher Tyler Loft (Nesconset, N.Y.) tossed scoreless sixth and seven innings to seal the 5-0 win.

McCarthy went 2-for-2 at the plate with a run scored, while DePalma was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored. Senior center fielder Vincent Napolitano (Bellmore, N.Y.) added two hits in the victory for the Rams.

Puccio (1-0) earned the win after pitching five shutout innings allowing five hits and striking out three.

Five different players recorded one hit for the Cardinals.

In game two, Plattsburgh State loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second. FSC turned to relief pitcher Nicholas Rooney (Ridge, N.Y.) who forced a double play and fly out to keep the game tied, 0-0.

Freshman designated hitter Joseph Tardino (Kings Park, N.Y.) led off the bottom of the second with a double to left and two at-bats later, junior first baseman TJ Toscano (Franklin Square, N.Y.) hit a 2-run home run to right field to give the Rams a 2-0 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, the Cardinals put runners on second and third with two outs on a Kowalowski double to center field. Rooney ended the threat with a groundout to third base in the next at-bat.

Farmingdale State extended the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth on a Napolitano RBI double to left center which scored freshman third baseman Nolan White (Miller Place, N.Y.). Amandola put FSC up by four with an RBI single to left center. The Rams added an unearned run later in the inning to go out in front, 5-0.

The Cardinals led off the top of the sixth with three consecutive singles to load the bases. After the next two batters were hit by pitches, a walk cut the deficit to 5-3. Hutton, who was up next, pulled Plattsburgh State to within one on an RBI single to left field. The Cardinals tied the game on a wild pitch and took a 6-5 lead on an RBI single to third base by Kowalowski. With the bases loaded and two outs, freshman second baseman Christian Ott (Kingston, N.Y.) hit a bases clearing double to right center to increase the advantage to 9-5.

In the bottom of the sixth, a bases loaded walk to DePalma cut the Cardinals lead to 9-6.

For Farmingdale State, Toscano was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and 2 RBI. Napolitano went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, run scored and RBI, while White added a pair of hits and scored a run.

Ott led the way for the Cardinals after going 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and 3 RBI, while Kowalowski added two hits, a run scored and run batted in. Senior pitcher Alec Fauvell (Smithtown, N.Y.) (1-1) allowed four earned runs in five innings and picked up the win.

FSC will next play host to William Paterson in a non-conference game on Wednesday, March 11th at 3:30 p.m.

