FSC Falls to William Paterson in Non-Conference Game

William Paterson - 7, Farmingdale State - 1

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State baseball team played host to William Paterson in a non-conference game this afternoon and lost, 7-1. The Rams fell to 3-2 overall, while the Pioneers improved to 8-1.

FSC opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning after Vincent Napolitano (Bellmore, N.Y.) and Michael Amandola (North Babylon, N.Y.) drew walks before junior designated hitter Ryan DePalma (Albertson, N.Y.) recorded an RBI single to put the Rams up, 1-0.

William Paterson would quickly answer in the top of the fourth as junior center fielder Steven DiGirolamo (Dumont, N.J.) was walked, moved to third on an error and was driven in on a single by junior first baseman Carson Weis (River Vale, N.J.).

The Pioneers took the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. With runners on second and third, sophomore second baseman Colin Lombardo (Edison, N.Y.) tallied a two-run single and DiGirolamo followed with an RBI triple to take a 4-1 advantage.

William Paterson junior right fielder Danny Carter (Bloomfield, N.J.) hit a solo homerun in the top of the sixth to take a four-run lead before adding an unearned run in the seventh to go in front, 6-1. The Pioneers used a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to take six-run advantage.

William Paterson only allowed one hit over the final three innings as they earned the 7-1 victory.

Napolitano finished with one hit, a walk and one run scored, while DePalma had one hit, a pair of walks and an RBI. Amandola and junior catcher TJ Toscano (Franklin Square, N.Y.) added one hit apiece in the loss.

Carter went 2-for-4 with a homerun and a double, while Lombardo recorded a hit, two RBI's and two runs scored.

Junior Jason Palmeri (Glen Rock, N.J.) (W, 2-0) earned the win as he tossed six innings, allowing just four hits and striking out four.

The Rams next will square off against Simpson College (doubleheader) in Auburndale, Florida on Sunday, March 15th at 9:00 a.m.

