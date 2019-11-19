FSC Athletics Winter Update #1

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #1 on Tuesday, November 19th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball.

Men's Basketball Update (2-1, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

FSC was 2-1 last week with victories over both New Paltz (93-90) and Plattsburgh State (95-84) and a loss to Hartick (87-80) in the championship game of the Hartwick Tip-Off Tournament.

Senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) was named to the Skyline Conference Player of the Week Honor Roll after averaging 21.7 points and six rebounds on the week. He tallied a game-high 28 points on Friday versus Plattsburgh and followed with 24 against Hartwick as he was named to the All-Tournament Team.

This week the Rams will play two games: Wednesday at Ramapo @ 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. New Jersey City @ 2:00 p.m.

Women's Basketball Update (2-2, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The women's basketball team was 2-2 on the week with wins over Albertus Magnus (72-63) and Johnson & Wales (RI) (73-64).

Junior forward Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.) earned a spot on the Player of the Week Honor Roll as she led the Rams in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage on the week. Hunter averaged 15.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in the four games and was also named to the All-Tournament Team at the Roadrunner Tip-Off.

Farmingdale State will host St. Joseph's-Brooklyn in their only game this week on Saturday @ noon.

*****