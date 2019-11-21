FSC Men's Basketball Falls at Ramapo

Ramapo - 72, Farmingdale State - 51

Mahwah, N.J. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team traveled to Mahwah, N.J. on Wednesday evening to play non-conference opponent Ramapo and lost, 72-51. The Rams dropped to an even 2-2 on the season, while the Roadrunners improved to 3-1.

After FSC jumped out to a 15-8 lead, including eight points from senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.), Ramapo scored four straight baskets to jump in front, 16-15.

Knotted at 20-20 with seven minutes left in the half, a 10-1 run allowed the Roadrunners to take a 30-21 lead.

With the Roadrunners still leading by nine, 41-32, with 14:35 remaining, a jumper from junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) and a layup by sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) allowed Farmingdale State to close within five.

The Roadrunners would respond with back-to-back baskets to retake a nine-point advantage at 45-36.

After a Miller Jr. three-point play with 11:06 left to play, Ramapo went on a 18-3 run over the next 4:49 to take a commanding 63-42 lead.

Over the final 5:59, each team recorded nine points as the Roadrunners went on for the 72-51 non-conference victory.

Miller Jr. finished with a team-high 18 points, to go along with four assists, while senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) recorded 16 points and eight rebounds for the Rams.

Ramapo was led by senior forward Matt Latka (Franklin Lakes, N.J.), who produced a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

The men's basketball team will next host New Jersey City University on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m.

