NJCU Outlasts Farmingdale State in Non-Conference Game

New Jersey City - 66, Farmingdale State - 61

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The FSC men's basketball team lost to non-conference opponent New Jersey City University, 66-61, on Saturday afternoon. Farmingdale State fell to 2-3, while the Gothic Knights improved to 2-1 overall.

Trailing 9-7 just 4:07 into the game, the Rams used a layup from sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) and eight straight points from senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) to take a 17-9 advantage.

After NJCU went 1-for-2 at the foul line, a 3-pointer from freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) and a layup by junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) put FSC in front, 22-10.

Over the next 3:34, the Gothic Knights outscored Farmingdale State, 14-2, to tie the score at 24-24 with 4:44 remaining in the half.

New Jersey City led 30-26 before a 3-pointer from Shenkel at the halftime buzzer cut the FSC deficit to just one.

Schenkel knocked down four 3's and tallied 16 points in the first 20 minutes.

Leading 43-41 with 11:30 remaining, Gothic Knights' sophomore guard Kayton Darley (West New York, N.J.) hit a 3 before a three-point play from senior forward Sam Toney (Plainfield, N.J.) put NJCU ahead 49-41.

Still down by seven, 53-46, with seven minutes left, a 6-2 run by the Rams, including three points from both senior guard Kyle Beeson (South Jamaica, N.Y.) and Schenkel, allowed Farmingdale State to close within three at 55-52.

After the Gothic Knights hit 1-of-2 at the free-throw line, FSC senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) and Todman combined for five straight free-throws to go in front, 57-56.

On the ensuing NJCU possession, junior guard Denzel Banks (Newark, N.J.) was fouled and hit both free-throws before Schenkel was fouled and hit one free-throw to knot the score at 58-58.

With 1:23 left to play, the Gothic Knights forced a pair of turnovers that led to baskets to go in front, 62-58.

The score remained 62-58 until Schenkel knocked down a 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining to close within one.

The Rams then fouled Banks, who hit both free-throws, and just missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the other end with seven seconds left.

Banks would knock down two more free-throws as NJCU went on for the 66-61 victory.

Schenkel finished with a game-high 26 points, to go along with six boards and three steals, while Fraser and Todman tallied nine points apiece. Powell and Beeson added five points each off the bench.

Banks, who was 10-for-10 at the free-throw line, registered 25 points and six rebounds for the Gothic Knights.

The Rams next host Brooklyn College for a non-conference game on Tuesday, November 26th at 8:00 p.m.

*****