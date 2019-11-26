Kennedy Tallies Game-Winning 3-Pointer in Rams Win Over Brooklyn

Farmingdale State - 68, Brooklyn - 67

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Trailing 67-65 with eight seconds remaining, senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer to lead the Farmingdale State men's basketball to a 68-67 non-conference victory over Brooklyn College this evening.

With the game tied at 5-5 just over three minutes in, FSC (3-3) used back-to-back 3's from senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) and senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) and a layup by senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) to take a 13-5 advantage.

Trailing 15-7, the Bulldogs (0-4) went on a 17-2 run to go in front 24-17 with 8:21 remaining in the half.

After the Rams used a 10-4 run to cut their deficit to just one at 28-27, Brooklyn closed the half on a 9-2 run as they led 37-29 at the break.

Miller Jr. shot 4-for-6 from the field and finished with 10 first half points, while Bulldogs' junior guard Noah Shy (Valley Stream, N.Y.) produced 12 points in the first 20 minutes.

Over the first 7:40 of the second half, Brooklyn extended their advantage to 14 at 51-37.

Farmingdale State answered with three straight layups from Fraser to close within eight at 51-43.

After a Bulldogs' layup, Fraser recorded a dunk and senior guard Kyle Beeson (South Jamaica, N.Y.) hit a layup to cut the deficit to 53-47.

Still down by six, 66-60, Miller Jr. knocked down a 3 before Shenkel tallied two free-throws to close within one with 52 seconds left to play.

On the ensuing Bulldogs possession, the Rams forced a missed jumper but were unable to secure the rebound and had to foul with 20 seconds on the clock.

Senior guard Michael Tesoriero (Staten Island, N.Y.) went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line to give Brooklyn a 67-65 advantage.

With 12 seconds left, Miller Jr. missed a 3 before Kennedy secured the offensive rebound and knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs had one more attempt at the other end but were unable to convert as FSC went on for the 68-67 victory.

Miller Jr. finished with a team-high 18 points, to go along with six rebounds and three assists, while Fraser shot 8-for-11 from the floor for 17 points and tallied team-high's with eight boards and seven blocks. Schenkel recorded nine points and five rebounds, senior guard Troy Feeney (Hewlett, N.Y.) registered eight points and sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) tallied four points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the win.

Shy led the way for Brooklyn with a game-high 33 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Farmingdale State next hosts non-conference opponent Widener on Saturday, November 30th at 3:00 p.m. on CYO Day.

*****