Widener Improves to 7-0 with Win Over Farmingdale State

Widener - 81, Farmingdale State - 71

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team fell to 3-4 overall with an 81-71 loss to non-conference opponent Widener University this afternoon. The Pride improved to a perfect 7-0 on the season with the win.

Prior to today's game, the FSC Men's Basketball program hosted their fourth annual CYO Day which was a clinic for kids of all ages that offered the chance to learn skills and drills from Farmingdale State coaches and players.

Trailing 10-8 just 5:14 in, Widener used four straight points from senior guard Elijah Boyd (Germantown, Md.) and a 3-pointer by senior forward Connor Laverty (Upper Township, N.J.) to take a five-point edge, 15-10.

The Rams answered as senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) knocked down a 3 and followed with two free-throws to tie the game at 15-15 with 11:58 left in the half.

The Pride would regain their five-point advantage over the next two minutes after another 3-pointer from Laverty and two free-throws by Jared Peters (Shillington, Penn.) put Widener ahead, 20-15.

Still down by five, 29-24, with 4:09 on the clock, Farmingdale State senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) hit a 3-pointer to cut their deficit to just two.

The Pride would outscore FSC 13-8 over the final four minutes of the half as they took a 42-35 lead into the break.

Fraser totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the first 20 minutes.

Over the first 8:09 of the second half, the Pride extended their advantage to 17 at 59-42.

FSC responded with a 3-pointer from senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) and two free-throws apiece from freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) and junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) to close within 10.

Trailing by 11, 68-57, with five minutes remaining, Rams' freshman guard Zac Goldstein (Warwick, N.Y.) knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the Widener lead to eight.

It remained an eight-point game, 71-63, until 2:29 left when Peters extended their lead to 10.

Farmingdale State was down 75-66 with 55 seconds left before Goldstein hit another 3-pointer to close within six.

The Pride would go a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line the rest of the way as they went on for the 81-71 non-conference victory.

Fraser led the way for FSC with a team-high 18 points and 13 rebounds. Miller Jr. finished with 12 points and three assists, while senior guard Kyle Beeson (South Jamaica, N.Y.) recorded 11 points and four boards off the bench.

For Widener, sophomore forward Kenny Lewis (Pikesville, Md.) tallied a game-high 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting.

The Rams next open their Skyline Conference schedule with a home game against Yeshiva University on Thursday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m.

