FSC Athletics Winter Update #3

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #3 on Monday, December 2nd, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball.

Men's Basketball Update (3-4, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

FSC posted a 1-1 record in a pair of games last week. The Rams defeated Brooklyn College, 68-67, and fell to Widener, 81-71.

Senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream N.Y.) was named to the Player of the Week Honor Roll. Frasier led the Rams in scoring, field goal percentage, rebounding, steals and blocks in FSC's two games. In the win over Brooklyn, he scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, had eight rebounds and blocked a career-high seven shots. Against Widener, Frasier recorded 18 points (6-for-9 shooting) and had a career-high 13 rebounds.

This week Farmingdale State is slated to play two games: Thursday vs. Yeshiva @ 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at Wesleyan @ 1:00 p.m.

Women's Basketball Update (3-3, 1-1 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

In their only game last week, the women's basketball team earned a four-point victory over conference opponent St. Joseph's-LI (64-60).

Junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) claimed a spot on the Honor Roll after scoring a game-high 23 points and recording seven rebounds and six steals in the win against SJC-LI.

The Rams will play two conference road games this week: Tuesday at Old Westbury @ 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at Mount Saint Vincent at 11:00 a.m.

Indoor Track Update

The indoor track teams open the season on Friday when they travel to Ocean Breeze in Staten Island, N.Y. for the Fastrack Season Opener.

