Men's Basketball Falls to Yeshiva in Skyline Opener

Yeshiva - 79, Farmingdale State - 72

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team fell to Yeshiva University, 79-72, in their Skyline Conference opener this evening. FSC now stands at 3-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference, while the Maccabees improved to 8-1, 4-0.

Leading 9-6 just four minutes into the contest, Yeshiva used a 9-2 run over the next 4:30 to take an 18-8 advantage.

In front by nine at 25-16 with 8:15 left in the half, Maccabees' senior guard Bar Alluf (Kfar Saba, Israel) knocked down a 3-pointer to increase their advantage to 12.

Still trailing by 12, 40-28, FSC senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) hit a 3 before freshman guard Zac Goldstein (Warwick, N.Y.) went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line to cut the Rams deficit to seven.

Yeshiva led 44-35 at the half as senior guard Simcha Halpert (Los Angeles, Calif.) had game-high's with 13 points and four assists at the break.

The Maccabees started quickly in the second half as they outscored Farmingdale State 12-6 in the first 5:36 to open up their largest lead of the game at 56-41.

The Rams answered with an 11-2 run over the next 2:52 to close within six, 58-52.

Still down by six, 63-57, with 5:58 remaining, FSC used back-to-back 3's from senior guards Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) and Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) in a 6-1 run cut the Yeshiva lead to only one at 64-63.

The Maccabees responded with two free-throws from Daniel Katz (Baltimore, Md.), a layup by Ofek Reef (Plano, Texas) and 3 from Halpert to regain an eight-point lead, 71-63.

Yeshiva led by as many as 12 over the final 3:25 as they went on for the 79-72 Skyline victory.

The Rams were led by senior guard Troy Feeney (Hewlett, N.Y.) who had a team-high 16 points, including 3-for-4 from behind the arc. Kennedy registered 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Platt tallied 11 points off the bench. Miller Jr. finished with 10 points and four assists and senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) had nine points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Halpert and Reef recorded 22 points apiece in the win.

The Rams next travel to Middletown, Connecticut to play non-conference opponent Wesleyan on Saturday, December 7th at 1:00 p.m.

