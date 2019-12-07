Wesleyan Defeats Farmingdale State in Non-Conference Game

Wesleyan - 65, Farmingdale State - 47

Middletown, Conn. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team dropped a road non-conference game to Wesleyan, 65-47, this afternoon. FSC fell to 3-6 overall, while the Cardinals improved to 5-2.

After the Rams scored the first basket of the game, Wesleyan recorded 17 straight points to open up a 15-point advantage with 11 minutes left in the half.

Farmingdale State stormed back with a 19-7 run, including 3's from senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.), junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) and freshman guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.), over the next 5:45 to close within just three at 24-21.

The Cardinals led by four, 31-27, at the halftime break and used a quick 4-1 in the first 1:06 of the second half to take a seven-point advantage.

Leading by six, 39-33, with 12:40 left, Wesleyan sophomore guard Shackylle Dezonie (Tobyhanna, Penn.) knocked down a 3-pointer, before a three-point play from sophomore guard Sam Peek (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) and a layup by senior forward David Dixon (Brooklyn, N.Y.) put the Cardinals ahead 47-33.

FSC trailed 59-39 with 5:30 remaining and used back-to-back layups from Senat and Powell and a 3 by senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) to cut their deficit to 13.

Wesleyan held the Rams to just one point over the final 3:53 as they went on for the 65-47 victory.

Kennedy and Powell finished with 11 points apiece for Farmingdale State, while Senat recorded seven points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Cardinals were led by Peek who tallied a game-high 16 points, to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.

FSC next hosts Skyline opponent Merchant Marine on Thursday, December 12th at 7:00 p.m.

