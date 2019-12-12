Schenkel, Kennedy Lead Rams Past Merchant Marine

Farmingdale State - 78, Merchant Marine - 66

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) and senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) scored 27 and 25 points, respectively, to lead the Farmingdale State men's basketball team to a 78-66 Skyline victory over Merchant Marine this evening. With the win, FSC improved to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

After the Mariners (3-5, 0-1 Skyline) jumped out to a 10-2 lead just over three minutes in, the Rams responded with an 11-0 run, including a trio of 3-pointers from Kennedy, to go in front, 13-10.

Following a layup from Merchant Marine sophomore forward Jack Bucher (Carlisle, Penn.), two more 3's from Kennedy during a 6-1 run put Farmingdale State ahead by six at 19-13.

Leading 24-17 with 9:24 left in the half, another 6-1 run, including three points each from Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) and Schenkel, gave FSC a 30-18 advantage.

Over the final 6:50, the Mariners outscored the Rams 17-11 as Farmingdale State led 41-35 at the halftime break.

Kennedy shot 6-for-7 from behind the arc as he had a game-high 18 points in the first 20 minutes.

After Merchant Marine sophomore forward Blaine McDonough (Marietta, Ga.) opened the second half with a 3-pointer to cut their deficit to just three, Miller Jr. and Schenkel recorded back-to-back 3's to put the Rams in front, 47-38.

The Mariners would answer with an 11-5 run to once again close within three at 52-49 with 12:20 remaining.

Over the next 4:01, the Rams would knock down four 3's in a 12-4 run to take an 11-point advantage.

FSC led 69-60 with 3:39 left and used two free-throws from Schenkel, a 3-pointer by Miller Jr. and a layup from Kennedy to go in front, 76-60, with 2:25 left.

Despite being outscored 6-2 the rest of the way, Farmingdale State would go on for the 78-66 Skyline Conference victory.

Schenkel and Kennedy tied the school record as they each finished with seven 3's apiece. Miller Jr. tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, while senior guard Troy Feeney (Hewlett, N.Y.) recorded five points and a game-high 10 rebounds off the bench. As a team, Farmingdale State broke the school record for 3's made (19) and 3's attempted (40) in a single game.

Merchant Marine was led by junior guard James Walsh (Huntington, N.Y.) who had a team-high 16 points.

FSC next will host SUNY Canton on Saturday, December 14th at 5:00 p.m. at SUNY Old Westbury.

