Balanced Scoring Leads FSC to Win Over SUNY Canton

Farmingdale State - 71, SUNY Canton - 59

Old Westbury, N.Y. - In a non-conference men's basketball game this evening, Farmingdale State played SUNY Canton and won, 71-59. The Rams had 11 different scorers in the game as they improved to 5-6 on the season, while the Roos fell to 5-6.

Trailing 8-4 just over five minutes in, FSC senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) knocked down a 3-poionter and sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) registered back-to-back layups to go in front, 11-8.

SUNY Canton answered with two layups to regain a one-point advantage with 11:57 left in the half, but Farmingdale State scored the game's next 14 points to take a 25-12 lead.

The Roos cut their deficit to 10, 29-19, with 3:30 on the clock but FSC scored the final seven points of the half, including four from junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.), to take a commanding 36-19 advantage into the break.

Over the first two minutes of the second half, Todman recorded two layups, Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) registered a four-point play and Schenkel tallied a three-point play to extend the FSC advantage to 28 at 47-19.

The Rams led 49-25 with 14:56 left and took their largest lead of the game after a Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) layup and a 3-pointer from Miller Jr.

With FSC leading by 20, 66-46, a 6-0 run allowed SUNY Canton to cut their deficit to 14 with three minutes left.

Farmingdale State senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) would respond with a 3-pointer on the next possession to put the Rams back up by 17.

Over the final 2:35, the Roos would outscore the Rams, 7-2, but would eventually fall by a score of 71-59.

Todman finished with a career-high 11 points, to go along with five rebounds and a game-high three blocked shots. Schenkel tallied 11 points and three boards, while Kennedy had 10 points and six rebounds. Miller Jr. tallied nine points, six rebounds and three assists and both Powell and senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) recorded six points off the bench. Sophomore guard Josh Pismeny (Deer Park, N.Y.) added five points in the win.

SUNY Canton was led by junior guard Danny Santana (Clifton, N.J.) who registered a game-high 19 points.

FSC next returns to action on Wednesday, January 8th when they host Skyline Conference opponent St. Joseph's-Brooklyn at 7:00 p.m.

