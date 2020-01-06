FSC Athletics Winter Update #6

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #6 on Monday, January 6th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Indoor Track Update

The indoor track teams competed in the Wagner College Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. last week.

The Rams had four student-athletes earn NJAC honors. Senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) was named the Men's Track Athlete of the Week, while sophomore Chris Syrett (East Norwich, N.Y.) earned Men's Field Athlete of the Week honors. For the women, junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) was tabbed the Women's Field Athlete of the Week and freshman Nephar Durand (Huntington Station, N.Y.) picked up Women's Rookie of the Week honors for the first time this season.

Percival was the top Division III runner in both of his events. He earned a fourth place finish in the 60m with a time of 7.04 and tallied fifth out of 44 competitors in the 200m in 22.41.

Syrett competed in three events as he placed sixth in the high jump (1.75m / 5' 8.75"), seventh in the triple jump (12.01m / 39' 5") and 11th in the long jump (5.67m / 18' 7.25").

In two events, Magoulas was fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 13.67m (44' 10.25") and 10th in the shot put with a throw of 9.67m (31' 8.75").

Durand finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the shot put and the weight throw. Her toss of 10.13m (33' 3") in the shot put improved her #10 mark on the all-time list.

FSC will next travel back to Ocean Breeze for the University at Albany Great Dane Classic on Saturday, January 11th.

Women's Basketball Update (4-6, 2-4 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

In their only game last week, the women's basketball team fell at Mount Saint Mary, 79-47.

This week, the Rams play a pair of Skyline games: Wednesday at Sarah Lawrence @ 7:00 p.m. & Saturday vs. Purchase @ noon.

Men's Basketball Update (5-6, 1-1 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The men's basketball team had the week off and returns to action with two conference matchups this week: Wednesday vs. St. Joseph's-Brooklyn @ 7:00 p.m. & Saturday at Old Westbury @ 2:00 p.m.

