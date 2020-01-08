Farmingdale State Holds Off St. Joseph's-Brooklyn in Home Skyline Matchup

Farmingdale State - 65, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn - 62

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The FSC men's basketball defeated St. Joseph's-Brooklyn, 65-62, in a Skyline Conference game this evening in Farmingdale, N.Y. With the win, Farmingdale State improved to an even 6-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

After falling behind 4-0 just over two minutes in, senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to give FSC a two-point edge.

The Rams led 15-14 with 11:32 remaining in the half and used a 3 from senior guard Chaz Platt (Jamaica, N.Y.) and layups by junior forward Dominique Senat (Elmont, N.Y.) and senior guard Troy Feeney (Hewlett, N.Y.) to go in front, 22-14.

Following a quick 4-0 run from the Bears (4-7, 0-2 Skyline), Farmingdale State senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) tallied two free-throws and a layup to regain the eight-point advantage at 26-18.

Each team recorded nine points over the final five minutes of the half as the Rams held a 35-27 lead at the break.

Miller Jr. and Platt recorded three 3-pointers apiece as they had 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the first 20 minutes.

With 12:06 remaining and Farmingdale State still leading by eight, 46-38, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn went on a 9-0 run to take the lead, 47-46.

After trading layups, Schenkel knocked down a 3-pointer to put FSC ahead by two, but back-to-back layups from the Bears allowed them to retake the lead, 53-51.

Still down by two at 58-56 with three minutes left to play, Farmingdale State senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) made a layup and was fouled as he went on to complete a three-point play and give the Rams a 59-58 advantage.

With 1:01 remaining, St. Joe's-Brooklyn senior forward Stephane Etheart (Hollis, N.Y.) converted a layup put the Bears up, 60-59.

After forcing a miss, SJC-BK was unable to secure the rebound which allowed FSC sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.) to hit a layup.

On the ensuing throw-in, Etheart lost the ball as Todman secured the steal with 27 seconds left. Just three seconds later, senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) was fouled and knocked down both free-throws to go in front by three, 63-60.

Etheart would tally another layup with 11 seconds on the clock before Todman was fouled and went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.

The Bears trailed 65-62 with six seconds left and were unable to record the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer as Farmingdale State went on for the Skyline Conference victory.

Miller Jr. finished with a team-high 15 points, to go along with five rebounds and three assists, while Platt and Schenkel registered 11 points each. Kennedy recorded eight points and five rebounds, Senat tallied six points and six rebounds, and Fraser produced five points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Rams. Todman tallied four points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the win.

Etheart led the way for St. Joseph's-Brooklyn as he notched a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rams next travel to play conference opponent Old Westbury on Saturday, January 11th at 2:00 p.m.

