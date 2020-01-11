Farmingdale State Drops Conference Game at Old Westbury

Old Westbury - 83, Farmingdale State - 67

Old Westbury, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State men's basketball team traveled to SUNY Old Westbury for a Skyline Conference game on Saturday afternoon and lost, 83-67. The Rams fell to 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the conference, while the Panthers improved to 7-6, 3-1.

FSC jumped out to quick 9-3 advantage as senior guard Anthony Miller Jr. (Yonkers, N.Y.) and senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) combined for a trio of 3-pointers over the first 3:13 of the contest.

The Panthers would respond with a 10-2 run to go out in front, 13-11, with 14:55 left in the first half.

After Farmingdale State senior forward Jermaine Fraser (Valley Stream, N.Y.) tallied three straight layups to put FSC up, 17-13, Old Westbury outscored the Rams, 23-6, over the next 7:22 to take a 13-point lead at 36-23.

The Rams trailed by eight, 44-36, with 1:18 on the clock and recorded three free-throws as they entered the halftime break behind, 44-39.

Down 45-41 just over two minutes in the second half, senior guard Ryan Kennedy (Maspeth, N.Y.) registered a 3-pointer off the feed from Miller Jr. to close within just one.

Following a jumper from Panthers' senior guard Pedro Marquez (Harlem, N.Y.), a 5-0 run, including four points from sophomore forward De'Shawn Todman (Harlem, N.Y.), allowed Farmingdale State to go in front, 49-47.

Old Westbury responded by scoring the game's next 23 points as they took a commanding 70-49 advantage with 7:53 remaining.

Despite being outscored 18-13 over the final 7:03, the Panthers would go on for the 83-67 conference victory.

Kennedy finished with a team-high 15 points, to go along with five rebounds and three assists, while Schenkel shot 5-for-10 from the field and scored 14 points. Fraser tallied 11 points and seven rebounds and Miller Jr. had 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Todman added six points, two blocks, one steal and a game-high 10 rebounds in the loss.

Old Westbury was led by junior guard Charles Wingate (Baldwin, N.Y.), who shot 10-for-13 and tallied 24 points, and senior guard Justin Alleyne-Washington (Mount Vernon, N.Y.), who produced 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Farmingdale State next hosts St. Joseph's-Long Island for a Skyline game on Thursday, January 16th at 7:00 p.m.

*****